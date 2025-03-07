Man accused of hitting pair leaving Dayton Dragons game, killing 1, indicted

A warrant was issued for Kraft on Friday and he is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

He’s accused of hitting a man and woman with a pickup truck on April 19 near Webster Street and East Monument Avenue.

Around 10:15 p.m. 74-year-old Theodore Agler was leaving a Dragons game with a 78-year-old woman. They were crossing Webster Street when a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado hit them, according to a crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department.

Both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Agler died 10 days later, on April 29. The woman had significant injuries, but survived, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Multiple witnesses called 911 to report the crash.

One caller said a victim was bleeding from the head. They also provided a license plate number for the truck.

An investigation determined Kraft’s blood alcohol concentration was more than double the legal limit, according to the prosecutor’s office.