Man accused of killing 1 with pocket knife in Dayton indicted

A grand jury indicted a man accused in a deadly stabbing in Dayton earlier this month.

Je’Vonte M. Wilson, 32, is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

He’s accused of using a collapsible pocketknife to injure and kill 29-year-old Joshua Hogan, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

Je'Vonte Marion Wilson. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Around 1:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, a person called 911 and reported an unresponsive person was on the ground in the 200 block of Oak Street.

The Dayton Fire Department responded and found Hogan dead, according to court records. Crews called Dayton police to the scene.

“Officers were able to observe that the victim had multiple stab wounds,” said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

During the investigation, detectives identified Wilson as a suspect.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Wilson remained in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

