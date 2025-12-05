Man accused of making false bomb threat in Huber Heights

A man is facing charges after he reportedly made a fake bomb threat in Huber Heights last month.
What was he indicted on?
• Indictment: A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Lane Martin Phillips, 37, on inducing panic and making false alarm charges.
What was he accused of?
• Bomb threat: On Nov. 26, the Huber Heights Communication Center received a threat via a 911 text around 11:09 a.m.
Phillips claimed he was wearing a bomb, according to Huber Heights police.
Officers responded to an apartment in the 6700 block of Barbara Drive.
• Bomb squad called: Police received a search warrant for the residence and requested the Dayton Bomb Squad and Regional Emergency Response Team.
Crews evacuated neighboring units as the investigation continued.
Phillips was taken into custody.
• No bomb: The bomb squad’s robot did a sweep of the apartment.
No evidence of a bomb was found, according to police.
What happens next?
• Arraignment: Phillips is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.
