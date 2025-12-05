Man accused of making false bomb threat in Huber Heights

Breaking: Centerville man’s trial to start Monday in Kettering cold case homicide

32 minutes ago
A man is facing charges after he reportedly made a fake bomb threat in Huber Heights last month.

What was he indicted on?

• Indictment: A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Lane Martin Phillips, 37, on inducing panic and making false alarm charges.

Lane Martin Phillips. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

What was he accused of?

• Bomb threat: On Nov. 26, the Huber Heights Communication Center received a threat via a 911 text around 11:09 a.m.

Phillips claimed he was wearing a bomb, according to Huber Heights police.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 6700 block of Barbara Drive.

• Bomb squad called: Police received a search warrant for the residence and requested the Dayton Bomb Squad and Regional Emergency Response Team.

Crews evacuated neighboring units as the investigation continued.

Phillips was taken into custody.

• No bomb: The bomb squad’s robot did a sweep of the apartment.

No evidence of a bomb was found, according to police.

What happens next?

• Arraignment: Phillips is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

