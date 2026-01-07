Man accused of offering teen drugs for sex act in Dayton sentenced to probation

• Probation: Judge Susan D. Solle sentenced Michael Codispoti to up to five years of community control sanctions, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He also must undergo sex offender treatment.

If Codispoti violates the terms of his probation, he faces up to a year in prison.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: In December, Codispoti pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with one count of attempted corrupting of another with drugs, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

He was initially indicted on one count of importuning, but the indictment was waived once the bill of information was filed.

What was he accused of?

• Offer made to teen: On Oct. 6, Dayton police responded to the first block of South Philadelphia Street and spoke to a 13-year-old.

The teen said a man offered her drugs in exchange for a sex act, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

• Suspect identified: Investigators identified Codispoti using a video filmed during the incident and his vehicle’s registration.

Police arrested Codispoti at his home the next day.

During an interview with police, he confirmed he spoke to the teen but denied offering drugs or asking for a sex act, according to an affidavit.