Man accused of offering teen drugs for sex act in Dayton sentenced to probation

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
Local News
By
50 minutes ago
X

A 71-year-old man who allegedly offered drugs to a 13-year-old in exchange for a sex act in Dayton was sentenced to probation.

What was he sentenced to?

• Probation: Judge Susan D. Solle sentenced Michael Codispoti to up to five years of community control sanctions, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He also must undergo sex offender treatment.

If Codispoti violates the terms of his probation, he faces up to a year in prison.

Michael Charles Codispoti. Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Jail.

icon to expand image

ExploreRELATED: Dayton man accused of offering girl drugs for sex acts

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: In December, Codispoti pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with one count of attempted corrupting of another with drugs, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

He was initially indicted on one count of importuning, but the indictment was waived once the bill of information was filed.

What was he accused of?

• Offer made to teen: On Oct. 6, Dayton police responded to the first block of South Philadelphia Street and spoke to a 13-year-old.

The teen said a man offered her drugs in exchange for a sex act, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

• Suspect identified: Investigators identified Codispoti using a video filmed during the incident and his vehicle’s registration.

Police arrested Codispoti at his home the next day.

During an interview with police, he confirmed he spoke to the teen but denied offering drugs or asking for a sex act, according to an affidavit.

In Other News
1
‘Super flu’ to blame for rough influenza season on Ohio, ODH director...
2
Student taken to hospital with minor injuries after being hit by...
3
DeWine endorses Vivek Ramaswamy’s 2026 bid for Ohio governor
4
Demolition starts on bell tower after fire, wind damages St. John the...
5
LATEST: US Marshals take Oakwood attorney into custody in Michigan

About the Author