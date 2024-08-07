Man accused of raping, sexually abusing children in Riverside

A Dayton man is accused of sexually abusing at least two children in Riverside.
Ricky Dale Ivey, 57, is facing four counts of rape of a victim younger than 13 and eight counts of sexual battery, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court records.
Ivey abused at least one boy and one girl, according to an affidavit. Both victims were children of Ivey’s close acquaintances.
The alleged abuse took place between Feb. 19, 2016, and Feb. 18, 2024.
Riverside police arrested Ivey last week, according to booking records. His bond was set at $250,000 on Monday.
