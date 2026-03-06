Man accused of selling drugs indicted in Dayton man’s death

His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

The charges stem from the death of Andrew Burton on Sept. 30 in Dayton.

Burton was found dead from an apparent overdose at a home in the 3900 block of Madrid Avenue, Dayton Municipal Court records stated.

His death was ruled an accident from toxic effects of ethanol and fentanyl, methylfentanyl, xylazine and medetomidine, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation determined Phipps sold drugs to Burton, according to court records.

From Nov. 17 thought Feb. 23, two detectives bought drugs from Phipps multiple times while undercover, an affidavit stated.

The Hamilton County Crime Lab reportedly determined the presence of illegal narcotics in each purchase.

Police arrested Phipps on Feb. 26. He had a 9mm Glock pistol and approximately 25.9 grams of suspected crack and approximately 2.5 grams of suspected fentanyl on him, according to an affidavit.

He remained in custody at the Montgomery County Jail as of Friday. His bond was previously set at $500,000 in municipal court.