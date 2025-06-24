Man accused of seriously injuring woman in Harrison Twp. shooting

On June 18, Cox reportedly pulled out a gun during a domestic dispute with a woman at his home.

The woman was scared Cox would shoot her, so she curled into the fetal position while on a bed, according to court records.

“Cox shot the victim in the outer thigh, causing the bullet to travel up her abdomen due to her laying in the fetal position in (front) of Cox,” an affidavit read. “Cox then told the victim he would shoot himself.”

The woman reportedly feared he would shoot her again before harming himself and offered to report she accidentally shot herself.

“The victim called 911 and claimed to have shot herself accidentally,” the affidavit read.

Witnesses said Cox carried the woman from the home to the front porch and then went back inside, according to court records.

He then reportedly leapt from a side window and doused his head and upper body with gasoline.

Deputies arrived and found Cox and the woman. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies took Cox into custody. A pistol believed to be used in the shooting was found in an adjacent lot, according to court documents.

Cox’s bond was set at $100,000 on Monday. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.