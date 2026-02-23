Man accused of sexually abusing girl for 7 years in Montgomery County

Younker is scheduled to be arraigned on March 5. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Oakwood police received a referral from Montgomery County Children’s Service, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

An incident report from police showed the investigation began on Aug. 13 when the girl was 13 years old.

Younker is accused of sexually assaulting the girl from around 2012 to 2019, the prosecutor’s office said. Younker and the girl were known to each other.