Man accused of sexually abusing girl for 7 years in Montgomery County

16 minutes ago
A man accused of sexually abusing a girl for around seven years is facing charges in Montgomery County.

A grand jury indicted Joshua R. Younker, 38, on two counts each of rape of a person younger than 10 and gross sexual imposition of a person younger than 13 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Younker is scheduled to be arraigned on March 5. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Oakwood police received a referral from Montgomery County Children’s Service, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

An incident report from police showed the investigation began on Aug. 13 when the girl was 13 years old.

Younker is accused of sexually assaulting the girl from around 2012 to 2019, the prosecutor’s office said. Younker and the girl were known to each other.

