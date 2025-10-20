Man accused of shooting at truck in Centerville road rage incident indicted

• Charges: Christopher Tesarz, 51, is facing one count each of felonious assault and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

What was he accused of?

• Road rage: Centerville police responded to a report of gunfire in the first block of Westpark Road around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 9.

Tesarz fired three shots, according to Centerville police. Two rounds hit the truck and a third hit a business on Westpark Road.

The gunfire reportedly broke a window in the truck. The driver declined to see a medic.

No injuries were reported.

• 911 calls: The two drivers called 911 and reported each other’s behavior.

“Someone tried to run me over and I fired shots at him,” Tesarz told dispatchers, according to dispatch records.

He claimed the other driver tried to pass him in a school zone.

The other driver told 911 dispatchers someone shot at him.

“This guy was doing 10 miles an hour, so I went to go around him,” he said. “He wouldn’t let me pass and then he followed me to work. And then fired shots at me.”

What happens next?