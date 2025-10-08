Man accused of shooting housemate in Preble County indicted

Breaking: Wayne Ave closed after tree falls on road, crushes occupied car

A grand jury indicted a man accused of shooting a housemate following an argument in Preble County.

Mark W. Bowman, 64, is facing one count of felonious assault in Preble County Common Pleas Court.

On Sept. 30 Preble County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting reported in the 100 block of Finland Drive in Lake Lakengren near Gasper Twp.

An investigation determined Bowman and a housemate got into an argument, which eventually turned physical, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

Mark Bowman. Photo courtesy the Preble County Sheriff's Office.

icon to expand image

The men separated and went to their bedrooms. The other man reportedly heard Bowman retrieve a firearm, so he grabbed a shotgun.

“From their respective bedrooms (the man) believed that he had talked down Bowman and (the man) put away his shotgun,” an affidavit read.

Shortly after, Bowman appeared in the bedroom doorway and fired a shot, hitting the man in the stomach, according to court documents.

“(The man) then indicated that Bowman entered his room and pointed the gun directly at his head,” the affidavit stated. “(The man) indicted that he begged for his life and without saying anything Bowman left the room.”

The man went to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

He told dispatchers he was shot after punching a man who “laid hands on me,” according to dispatch records.

CareFlight transported him to Miami Valley Hospital.

Bowman also called 911 and reported he shot the man.

“He got all crazy and punched me and was punching me and I shot him,” Bowman said, according to 911 records.

Investigators recovered a gun while searching the home.

