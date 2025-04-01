Man accused of shooting, killing 26-year-old woman in Dayton

Around 9 p.m. on March 25, Pointer reportedly shot 26-year-old Jamie Guadagno multiple times outside the Family Dollar on Troy Street.

A 911 caller told dispatchers her wife was shot and needed an ambulance, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Guadagno was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Pointer left the scene and dumped the gun in a field several blocks away, according to court records.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday. As of Tuesday, Pointer was not listed as being in custody on the Miami Valley Jails website.