Man accused of shooting, killing his uncle in Dayton indicted

Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The charges are related to the deadly shooting of 42-year-old Paul Body on July 8.

Jones reportedly asked for a ride to pick up his phone. When the ride arrived, Jones and Body got into an argument and Jones shot him from the back seat of the vehicle, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Jones then fled.

A woman in the vehicle, who arrived with Body, was able to identify Jones, the prosecutor’s office said.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.