Man accused of shooting, killing his uncle in Dayton indicted

A grand jury indicted a Dayton man accused of murdering his uncle earlier this month.

Damarez D. Jones, 27, is facing two counts each of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, three counts of having weapons while under disability and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Damarez Jones. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Bond set at $1 million for man charged in deadly shooting last week in Dayton

The charges are related to the deadly shooting of 42-year-old Paul Body on July 8.

Jones reportedly asked for a ride to pick up his phone. When the ride arrived, Jones and Body got into an argument and Jones shot him from the back seat of the vehicle, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Jones then fled.

A woman in the vehicle, who arrived with Body, was able to identify Jones, the prosecutor’s office said.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

