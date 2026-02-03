Man accused of shooting mother multiple times in Harrison Twp. indicted

A man who reportedly shot his mother multiple times at a Harrison Twp. apartment was indicted for attempted murder.

A grand jury indicted Malique Morrow, 22, on two counts of felonious assault in addition to the attempted murder charge in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Morrow shot his mother in the legs and back at an Indian Runn Drive apartment on Jan. 26, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Malique Morrow. Photo courtesy the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

icon to expand image

The woman called 911 around 1:30 a.m. and reportedly barricaded herself in a bedroom.

“During the call, the victim expressed fear that her son would force his way into the bedroom and kill her,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman stayed on the phone until deputies arrived at the scene.

When deputies approached the apartment, Morrow opened the door to leave, according to court records. He had a Glock handgun within his reach.

Deputies ordered him to the ground and arrested him. They provided medical care to the woman until medics transported her to the hospital.

She had life-threatening injuries, according to court documents.

During an interview with investigators, Morrow admitted to shooting his mother multiple times while she was in bed with the intent to kill her, an affidavit read.

Morrow is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

