Man accused of shooting relative who reportedly tried to intervene during domestic issue

A man is facing charges for allegedly shooting a relative who reportedly tried to intervene during a domestic incident in Dayton last week.
Kaveon Terrel Amerson, 29, of Dayton, is facing two counts of felonious assault and one count each of domestic violence and having weapons while under disability in Dayton Municipal Court.
Around 8:15 a.m. Friday, Dayton police responded to a shooting reported in the 2900 block of Millicent Avenue.
A 911 caller told dispatchers her boyfriend shot a family member, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
“Officers located the victim, a 30-year-old male,” said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer. “The suspect, a 29-year-old male, was located and was quickly taken into custody.”
Amerson threatened to harm a household member while he was armed with a gun, according to court records.
He reportedly shot a relative in the groin when he tried to intervene.
Amerson’s bond was set at $100,000 on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday.
