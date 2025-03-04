Man accused of shooting relative who reportedly tried to intervene during domestic issue

Around 8:15 a.m. Friday, Dayton police responded to a shooting reported in the 2900 block of Millicent Avenue.

A 911 caller told dispatchers her boyfriend shot a family member, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

“Officers located the victim, a 30-year-old male,” said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer. “The suspect, a 29-year-old male, was located and was quickly taken into custody.”

Amerson threatened to harm a household member while he was armed with a gun, according to court records.

He reportedly shot a relative in the groin when he tried to intervene.

Amerson’s bond was set at $100,000 on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday.