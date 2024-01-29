Man accused of shooting woman during Dayton road rage incident

On Jan. 21, a woman and her boyfriend were driving on Woodley Road in Dayton when they got into a road rage situation with a driver in a white car.

“The driver of the white sedan ultimately fired rounds at (the woman and man), striking (the woman) in the head,” an affidavit read.

The next day, police stopped Matthews while he was driving a white Ford Fusion at the intersection of Woodley Road and Springfield Street. He reportedly had a PSA Dagger 9mm, which was entered into a database for comparison.

The gun matched the weapon used to shoot the woman, according to court records.

The woman also showed a video to investigators that reportedly showed a white Ford Fusion with rear-end damage following her.

A detective called Matthews to come to the Safety Building for paperwork. He drove a white Ford Fusion to the Safety Building that was confirmed to be the same one, according to court documents.

As of Monday afternoon, Matthews was being held in the Montgomery County Jail.