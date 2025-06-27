Man accused of shooting woman during domestic dispute in Harrison Twp. indicted

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

On June 18, Cox reportedly pulled out a pistol while involved in a domestic dispute with a woman in Harrison Twp.

Fearing Cox would shoot her, the woman curled into the fetal position on the bed, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

“Cox shot the victim in the outer right thigh, causing the bullet to travel up into her abdomen due to her laying in the fetal position in front of Cox,” an affidavit read.

He then reportedly threatened to shoot himself.

The woman was afraid Cox would shoot her again before harming himself, so she offered to say she shot herself, according to court records.

“The victim called 911 and claimed to have shot herself,” the affidavit read.

When Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Cox doused in gasoline. The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told investigators Cox carried the woman to front porch before going back into the house and jumping from a side window, according to court records. He then allegedly poured gasoline onto his head and body.

The pistol believed to be used in the shooting was found in a neighboring lot, according to court documents.