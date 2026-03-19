Man accused of stabbing man in the chest in Kettering

Kettering police responded to a stabbing reported around 6:37 p.m. Tuesday.

Someone was heard screaming that they had been stabbed, according to court documents.

Officers found a man with a stab wound to his chest area, an affidavit stated.

“It was determined that Dakota Keys used a knife to stab the victim in the chest during an altercation,” according to court documents.

Keys was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.