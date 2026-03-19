Man accused of stabbing man in the chest in Kettering

Kettering Municipal Court. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Credit: Jen Balduf

Credit: Jen Balduf

Kettering Municipal Court. JEN BALDUF/STAFF
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A Riverside man was charged after he reportedly stabbed another man in the chest on St. Patrick’s Day in Kettering.

Dakota J. Keys, 25, is facing one count of felonious assault in Kettering Municipal Court. His bond was set at $25,000 on Thursday.

Kettering police responded to a stabbing reported around 6:37 p.m. Tuesday.

Dakota Jes Keys. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

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Someone was heard screaming that they had been stabbed, according to court documents.

Officers found a man with a stab wound to his chest area, an affidavit stated.

“It was determined that Dakota Keys used a knife to stab the victim in the chest during an altercation,” according to court documents.

Keys was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

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Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.