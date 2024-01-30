Man accused of stabbing uncle during argument in Dayton

Officers spoke to the complainant, who said he had been stabbed by his nephew, Matthew Jones, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“(The man) stated that he had gotten into a verbal argument with Jones on the 28th,” an affidavit read. “The argument became heated and Jones got into his face in a threatening manner.”

When the man pushed his nephew away, Jones reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest.

The man drove to his father’s residence and was then taken to Soin for treatment.

Jones was arrested early Sunday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He is facing two counts of felonious assault.