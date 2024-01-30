BreakingNews
Deputies seek person of interest in vehicle assault that severed woman’s ankle in Harrison Twp.

Man accused of stabbing uncle during argument in Dayton

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after he reportedly stabbed his uncle in the chest during an argument Sunday in Dayton.

Dayton police were called to Soin Medical Center - Kettering Health on a stabbing complaint.

Officers spoke to the complainant, who said he had been stabbed by his nephew, Matthew Jones, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

ExploreFlorida man in police chase, US 35 shooting still in hospital; criminal case proceeds

“(The man) stated that he had gotten into a verbal argument with Jones on the 28th,” an affidavit read. “The argument became heated and Jones got into his face in a threatening manner.”

When the man pushed his nephew away, Jones reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest.

The man drove to his father’s residence and was then taken to Soin for treatment.

Jones was arrested early Sunday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He is facing two counts of felonious assault.

In Other News
1
Deputies seek person of interest in vehicle assault that severed...
2
Ohio lawmakers want to resume executions using nitrogen gas
3
Stolen vehicle attempts to ram police, leads to chase that ends in...
4
On Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Jubie’s Creamery is leveling up its...
5
Shooting outside of Dayton hospital came 19 months after another fatal...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top