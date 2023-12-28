BreakingNews
Ohio AG rejects summary language of amendment to protect, expand voting rights

Man accused of stabbing woman multiple times in Trotwood

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

A man is facing charges after he reportedly seriously injured a woman during a stabbing in Trotwood earlier this month.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Khyre Christohper Poole, 23, of Trotwood, on two counts of felonious assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 11.

The charges stem from a stabbing on Dec. 17.

Poole stabbed a woman multiple times, causing lacerations on her neck, chest, arm and stomach, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court- Western Division records. The woman suffered serious injuries as a result, according to court documents.

A warrant was issued for Poole on Thursday.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Cyclones receive backlash over ‘Paint the Town Red’...
2
State reports fewest fatal crashes over Christmas holiday since 2018
3
Ohio AG rejects summary language of amendment to protect, expand voting...
4
Man wanted in Jefferson Twp. shooting arrested in New Lebanon
5
Ohio’s new social media parental notification law begins mid-January

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top