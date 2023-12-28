Man accused of stabbing woman multiple times in Trotwood

A man is facing charges after he reportedly seriously injured a woman during a stabbing in Trotwood earlier this month.
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Khyre Christohper Poole, 23, of Trotwood, on two counts of felonious assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 11.
The charges stem from a stabbing on Dec. 17.
Poole stabbed a woman multiple times, causing lacerations on her neck, chest, arm and stomach, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court- Western Division records. The woman suffered serious injuries as a result, according to court documents.
A warrant was issued for Poole on Thursday.
