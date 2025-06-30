Man accused of vandalizing downtown Dayton businesses found incompetent to stand trial

Gayhart began receiving mental health treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare in January in an attempt to restore his competency, according to court records.

The court received an update from Summit as well as a second opinion from the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio.

Following the reports, Parker determined Gayhart remained incapable of understanding the court proceedings against him and unable to assist his defense, according to the order.

“There is not a substantial probability that the defendant will become competent within the statutory time limits, even if he is provided with a course of treatment,” Parker wrote.

As a result, the judge ordered the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office to request a temporary order of detention for Summit to detain Gayhart for 10 days or until a civil commitment hearing takes place.

Dozens of vandalism, possession of criminal tools, aggravated menacing and criminal damaging charges were dismissed.

The dismissal does not bar Gayhart from being indicted in the same case if competency is restored, as long as it is within the statute of limitations.

The case stemmed from a spree of vandalism and damages at multiple businesses and churches between May and June 2024 in downtown Dayton along East First, East Second, East Third, North June and North Clinton streets.

Vandalized buildings included St. Joseph Church, Production Screw Machine Co., Big Daddy’s Mini Mart and Gas, Oregon Printing, Early Express, Miami Valley Worldwide Inc., Custom Nickel LLC, Light of the Nations Church, Monaghan Tooling Group, DK Effect Bar & Arcade, The Brightside, Red Star Vodka Bar, Clipper Courier Logistics, Ping IT Services and Sueño, as well as properties owned by the City of Dayton and Woodward Development.