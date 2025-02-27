Man arrested after leading Springboro police on 90 mph chase

Comments from the dispatch log indicated the incident started as a traffic stop and parking complaint.

The pursuit continued east on West Central Avenue until the vehicle turned onto Ohio 48.

The chase lasted approximately 55 minutes and reached speeds of around 90 mph, according to Springboro police.

At one point the vehicle was reportedly going north on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75.

Throughout the chase, the vehicle ran multiple red lights and stop signs, according to the dispatch log. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted Springboro police and used stop stick tire deflation devices.

The pursuit ended in Trotwood near Bronson Street. The male driver reportedly fled but was found with the help of a drone and police canine near a pond.

He was arrested at West Third Street and Holler Road, according to jail booking records.

The man was taken to the hospital for a leg injury before being booked in the Warren County Jail for preliminary failure to comply, obstructing official business and possession of controlled substances charges.

There was at least one passenger in the vehicle, but it was not clear if she was arrested. Suspected methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, according to the dispatch log.