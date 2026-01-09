Man arrested, charged in shots fired case near Fairborn SportsPleX

A grand jury indicted Gedo on one count of felonious assault in Greene County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 24.

His bond was set at $250,000. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 20 and his trial was scheduled for Feb. 23.

He is being held in the Greene County Jail.

The charge stems from gunfire reported around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the 5400 block of Intrastate Drive.

Deputies from Greene and Clark counties responded to reports of multiple shots fired.

A stray bullet hit and shattered Mercy Health - Dayton Springfield Emergency Center’s front entrance sliding glass door, said Jennifer Robinson, a spokesperson for the emergency center.

“The bullet was contained to the entryway and never entered our facility. No patients or staff were harmed,” Robinson said.

Crews called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to process the scene.

The case remains under investigation, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.