Man arrested for trespassing in NATO Village secure area

Dayton police confirmed that a man was arrested Friday for allegedly trespassing in a secure area in the NATO Village.
Police said the 20-year-old entered the secure area around 1:30 p.m. and was intercepted by officers.
He was put under arrest for a preliminary charge of criminal trespassing, police said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
