Man arrested for trespassing in NATO Village secure area

A Watchtower on Jefferson street overlooks the NATO village in downtown Dayton, Friday, May 23, 2025. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF
Dayton police confirmed that a man was arrested Friday for allegedly trespassing in a secure area in the NATO Village.

Police said the 20-year-old entered the secure area around 1:30 p.m. and was intercepted by officers.

He was put under arrest for a preliminary charge of criminal trespassing, police said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

