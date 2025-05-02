Man arrested in connection to 14-year-old’s death

However, an incident report for the homicide listed a 26-year-old man had been arrested on Westwood Avenue in Dayton on Tuesday afternoon, hours after the shooting.

The man’s name was redacted from the report, but he was listed as being arrested for tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, carrying concealed weapons and having weapons while under disability.

It’s not clear what led investigators to the man or what role they believe he may have played in Burdette’s death.

Around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dayton police responded to Davis and Linden avenues to a report of a person shot.

Officers found an injured teen, later identified as Burdette, and began first aid. Burdette died while at the hospital.

He’s one of at least three teens who were shot and killed in Dayton in April.

Adrien Totty, 17, died days earlier following a shooting in the 4600 block of Midway Avenue on Saturday.

Two women — a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old — were also injured and had non-life-threatening injuries.

On April 4, 18-year-old Alfred Hale was shot downtown near 27 S. Jefferson St.

He was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital.

As of Wednesday, four juveniles were killed in homicides so far this year, according to Dayton police.

In addition to the deaths of Burdette and Totty, 17-year-old Stefon Montgomery and 16-year-old James Thomas Jr. died following shootings earlier this year.

Montgomery died on March 1, days after he was one of two teens injured in a shooting on Oxford Avenue on Feb. 27.

The pair were reportedly shot following an altercation and drove away before crashing.

On Jan. 18, Thomas was found shot on the ground on Sherwood Drive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.