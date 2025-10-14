Man arrested, indicted in deadly 2024 Salem Avenue shooting

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

Brown is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Mo’rrell M. Fontenot early July 28, 2024. The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. at 2848 Salem Ave.

“(Fontenot) was walking on the sidewalk in front of Arby’s restaurant, and he was approached by another male,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns previously said. “That male then shot him several times and fled the scene.”

The suspect, later identified as Brown, then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Brown was initially charged with murder in Dayton Municipal Court in December and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Dayton police arrested Brown Thursday, according to jail booking records.