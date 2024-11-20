Man charged after domestic incident leads to SWAT standoff in Kettering

His bond was set at $100,000.

The investigation started around 6:51 a.m. Sunday when Kettering police responded to the 2100 block of East Dorothy Lane to meet with a reported victim of domestic violence. The alleged domestic violence incident took place in the 3100 block of Bulah Avenue.

The woman told officers Schafer was highly intoxicated and the pair began arguing, according to court documents.

When she went into her bedroom to get away, he allegedly followed her, pushed her onto the bed and slapped her.

“Robert then took (the woman’s) phone, locked the bedroom door from the outside and did not allow (her) to leave,” an affidavit read. “(She) was able to break the door down and drive to Speedway to call for help.”

Officers responded to the Bulah Avenue address and attempted to contact Schafer.

The Kettering Regional Special Response Team responded after it appeared Schafer had barricaded himself inside, according to court records.

The public was encouraged to avoid the area and residents were asked to stay in their homes unless instructed during the standoff.

Schafer was taken into custody around 1:37 p.m.

Minor injuries were reported due to the initial domestic violence incident, according to police.