Man charged after reportedly raping unconscious woman in Miamisburg

The alleged assault took place on Aug. 12 at an apartment.

Baker, the woman and a third person were at an apartment to sing karaoke, according to court records.

The third person left, and the woman reportedly passed out due to intoxication.

She told detectives she didn’t remember the previous night when she woke up, according to court documents.

When she checked her security camera footage, she reportedly saw Baker standing over her naked.

The camera was motion activated, and the woman sent the videos to police.

In an affidavit, a detective wrote the video showed the woman falling and stumbling due to intoxication.

At one point Baker asked her if she was OK and she said, “I’m drunk,” according to court records.

After she appeared to have passed out on the couch, video showed Baker naked and partially underdressing the woman, according to the affidavit.

The detective wrote video showed Baker engage in multiple sex acts while the woman was motionless.

“(The woman) is not seen moving during the rapes,” the affidavit read. “If (her) body moves it is due to Taylor’s manipulation of (her) body.”

The detective also noted there was no affection or romantic contact recorded between the woman and Baker while she was awake.

“It is after he sees the camera that Taylor becomes affectionate with (the woman),” an affidavit read. “... (The woman) does not reciprocate this affection and does not appear to be conscious as (she) is unmoving.”

Baker reportedly left the apartment a few hours later.

During an interview with police, Baker said the woman appeared to be flirting with him during the evening and they had intimate contact before she fell asleep, according to court records.

Police arrested Baker on Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.