Man charged in deadly gun cleaning incident in Harrison Twp.

He has a hearing on Oct. 22.

Shortly after midnight on May 22, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Martin Avenue.

Deputies arrived and found Williams and 48-year-old Louis Christman with gunshot wounds.

Christman had been shot in the right hand and abdomen, and Williams was shot in his left palm, according to sheriff’s office records.

An investigation determined they were hit by a single bullet. The incident report listed the circumstances as a gun-cleaning accident.

Christman and Williams were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where Christman died from his injuries.

During an interview Williams told a sergeant he and Christman met up earlier in the evening and planned on cleaning their guns together.

Williams said they hadn’t been drinking or taking any illicit substances before cleaning the guns at the kitchen table, according to sheriff’s office records.

“Williams stated that immediately prior to the shooting he had removed the magazine from one of the guns and checked the chamber of the firearm for a round,” according to the report. “Williams stated he had not seen a round in the chamber, but when he pulled the trigger (a necessary step in disassembling a Glock firearm) the firearm discharged.”

Friends and family told investigators Williams and Christman were friends and didn’t have any problems with each other.