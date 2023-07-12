Man charged in deadly shooting of 19-year-old in Moraine; bond set at $1 million

A man is facing manslaughter and murder charges in the death of a 19-year-old Moraine man who was killed in a drive-by shooting late Sunday.

Eric Daniel Ball II, 19, of Kettering, was charged with one count each of murder, involuntary manslaughter, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises as well as two counts each of tampering with evidence and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

His bond was set at $1 million. Ball is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

A second suspect, an 18-year-old Kettering man who was arrested earlier this week in connection to the shooting, is no longer listed as being in custody, according to the Miami Valley Jails booking website. He also is not facing any charges at this time.

Ball is accused of shooting and killing Terry Martin late Sunday in the 2700 block of Gladstone Street.

Ball drove past the home and fired 10 rounds from a .40 caliber Glock into the residence, according to court records. Martin was shot three times in the head and neck area, Moraine police Deputy Chief Jason Neubauer said.

Investigators recovered the gun from under Ball’s mattress at his residence, an affidavit read.

During an interview, Ball said Martin had threatened him previously on social media, according to court records.

“This is a life-altering choice. This wasn’t the way to go about it,” Neubauer said. “If there were threats initially being made by one half of the parties they simply could’ve reported it to the police. It didn’t have to result in the level it did and result in a shooting with somebody else dying.”

Ball and Martin reportedly attended Fairmont High School together.

“It sounded like there was some feuding going on through social platforms that really began and escalated the argument going on between these parties,” Neubauer said.

Prior to the shooting, police did not have any knowledge of an ongoing issue between the pair.

Martin’s grandmother was also home Sunday night and was sitting in a recliner near the front door, which was shot five times.

The deputy chief said Martin was standing directly behind her when he was shot. The grandmother was not injured.

Residents in the area spoke to police and helped them identify the first suspect. Shortly after, investigators were able to determine a second suspect. Both were arrested Monday morning.

Neubauer said they looked devastated when they were arrested.

“I don’t think at the time they were in the mental mindset that they could potentially kill someone and once they were advised of that news they were devastated and rightfully so,” he said. “Suddenly the gravity of the situation they understand, but unfortunately now it’s too late.”