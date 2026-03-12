Man charged in OVI crash that killed 1, injured 2 in Dayton

Breaking: Insurance agent accused of stealing $674K from clients facing dozens of charges

Alexander Steven Gray Hernandez is facing charges Montgomery County Common Pleas Court in connection to a crash that killed a man and injured a woman and Hernandez in Dayton on Sept. 26, 2025. Contributed photo.

A 34-year-old Dayton man has been charged in an OVI crash that killed a man last year.

A grand jury indicted Alexander Steven Gray Hernandez on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, three counts of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count each of aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The OVI charges are first-degree misdemeanors.

The crash involved three vehicles just after midnight on Sept. 26 at the South Smithville Road and East Third Street intersection.

James Derrell Moody, 43, of Dayton, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

Hernandez was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram north on South Smithville Road when he reportedly failed to stop at a red light at the intersection. He was traveling at an excessive speed, according to the crash report.

ExploreRELATED: Police: Speed, OVI may be factors in deadly Dayton crash

The truck T-boned a 2013 Toyota Camry traveling east on East Third Street.

The car and truck continued north through the intersection and went off the right side of the road into a Domino’s parking lot.

The Camry hit a parked Dodge Caliber, pushing it into the restaurant, according to the crash report. The Camry also struck some plants and a retaining wall before hitting the truck again.

Moody was identified as the driver of the Camry.

Hernandez had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. His passenger, a 25-year-old woman, had minor injuries.

There was no one in the parked vehicle. No one inside the Domino’s reported injuries.

Hernandez will be arraigned on March 26.

