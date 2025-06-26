Man charged in shooting near Dayton bar

On Sunday, Dayton police responded to a shots fired call at Pat’s Bar at 2725 Linden Ave.

Officers arrived and learned a man had been shot and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

He was in critical condition as of Wednesday.

Surveillance video showed a man, later identified as Brady, shoot at a person, according to court records.

Crews gathered casings and began speaking to witnesses.

“It appeared that Jacob Brady shot (the man) due to a female that had dated (the man) and did not want to be romantically involved with Mr. Brady,” a detective wrote in an affidavit.

Brady told the detective he shot man because he had made threats, according to court records.

“Mr. Brady was investigated on jail calls laughing at the fact he had shot (the man), stating, ‘I’m gonna put that on a t-shirt, BLAM, that boy down,’” an affidavit read.

Brady’s bond was set at $250,000 on Thursday. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.