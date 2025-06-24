Man charged in stabbing at Dayton senior living home

Around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dayton police responded to the Huffman Place Senior Living Home at 100 Huffman Ave. for a stabbing.

Officers arrived and found a 56-year-old man with a wound to his upper left arm, according to court records.

Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon said officers provided life-saving medical assistance and the man was transported to the hospital with a serious injury.

Police also located and arrested Black, who reportedly matched the suspect description provided by two separate 911 callers.

Several witness also identified Black as the suspect, according to court documents.

“Sgt. John Griffin was able to review some surveillance footage that showed Black with a large knife just prior to and immediately after (the man) was wounded,” an affidavit read.

Black admitted to stabbing the man during an altercation, according to court records.

Officers recovered a knife from Black’s kitchen sink.

Black is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000 on Monday.