Man charged with murder in Dayton fatal stabbing

A man is facing murder charges in a deadly stabbing in Dayton last month.

Larry Hall, 35, was charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

He is accused of stabbing Issaiah Hudson with a knife on Sept. 22 while in the 1900 block of South Gettysburg Avenue, an affidavit read.

Hall was arrested by Moraine police on Oct. 19, according to jail booking records. He’s being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

It’s not clear what led up to the stabbing or if Hall and Hudson knew each other.

We’re reached out to Dayton police for more information and will update this story as details ae available.