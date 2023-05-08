Man ID’D after car fell on top of him in Dayton

A 22-year-old man is dead after a car collapsed on top of him Sunday evening in Dayton.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified him as a Dayton man named Ian Brunner.
The Dayton Police Department were sent around 7:06 p.m. to the 300 block of Irving Avenue on reports of a man trapped underneath a vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. A jack collapsed, dispatch added.
The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
The man was found deceased upon arrival.
The incident is under investigation. We will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Two-star general headed to AFMC at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
2
Tippecanoe grad wins Flying Pig, UD recruit visits from Europe and...
3
Dayton may invest $748K into site where Wright brothers airplane...
4
Police respond to report of shots fired in Huber Heights
5
Can AI catch self-harming actions in pre-teens? Wright State students...
About the Author