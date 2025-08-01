Man dead following shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District

When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries.

The crime scene was on Fourth Street, between Wayne Avenue and Walnut Street. Police blocked off that section of the street, which is home to the Wheelhouse Lofts on the southside and the 503 apartments on the northside. Officers interviewed with some residents of the 503 on Thursday evening.

Dayton police homicide detectives are investigating.