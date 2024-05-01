Man dies after being hit by vehicle while leaving Dayton Dragons game

A man who was hit by a vehicle as he was leaving a Dayton Dragons game last month died earlier this week, according to Dayton police.
“An elderly couple was struck by a car and that person is suspected of OVI,” said Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns. “This couple was leaving the Dragons game and someone runs them down.”
Around 10:15 p.m. on April 19 a Centerville man and woman were crossing Webster Street near East Monument Avenue when they were hit by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
The motorist fled the scene. He was identified as a 23-year-old West Milton man in the crash report, but is not facing formal charges as of Wednesday.
The couple was not in a crosswalk and were jaywalking at the time of the crash, according to the report.
Both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The woman has serious injuries.
We are working to confirm the deceased man’s identity and will update this story as more information is available.
