Man dies after being pinned under vehicle in Darke County

A preliminary investigation determined Mark Angle was working on a vehicle at his garage. The vehicle was on blocks while Angle was working under the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle came off the blocks, pinning Angle.

A family member found him and jacked the vehicle up before pulling Angle out.

At this time his death is being ruled an accident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pitsburg Fire Department and Arcanum Rescue assisted deputies at the scene. The Darke County Coroner’s Office also responded to investigate.