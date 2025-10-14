Man dies after crash into semi in Greene County

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post, the crash was reported at about 2:43 p.m. at the intersection of Ohio 72 and Plymouth Road in Silvercreek Twp.

Explore 2nd Thug Riders member sentenced in conspiracy scheme

Early investigation found that a 2011 Peterbilt Semi driving west on Plymouth Road failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at Ohio 72.

Mullikin, driving a 1999 Ford pickup truck, crashed into the semi.

The semi driver refused medical treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP.

The highway patrol was joined at the scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, New Jasper Twp. Fire and EMS, Silvercreek Twp. Fire and EMS, Xenia Twp. Fire and EMS, the Greene County Coroner’s Office, the Greene County Prosecutors Office, and Sandy’s Towing.