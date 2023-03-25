Man dies in Englewood shooting investigated as self-defense

A man died after he was shot during a domestic dispute in an Englewood house early Saturday morning.
The Englewood Police Department was called to the 1000 block of Michele Court around 2:44 a.m. on reports of a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Mike Lang.
A 36-year-old man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute between household members, Lang said. An argument broke out, fueled in part by intoxication, he added.
It was believed the man was going to inflict deadly harm on another household member when he was shot, according to Lang.
No one else was injured.
“All persons involved in the incident have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation,” Lang said. He added, the shooting is being investigated as self-defense, and prosecutors will review the case.
The identity of the deceased man has not been released yet, per next of kin notification.
