Man dies, suspected arrested in Darke County stabbing

One person is dead after being stabbed Saturday night in Greenville.
The Greenville Police Dept. identified the victim as Kyle L. Brown, 35. Crews responded to reports of a man being stabbed around 9:59 p.m. at the 600 block of Walnut Street, according to a statement from police.
Medical attention was given to Brown at the scene, who was transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead.
The suspect was located near the scene and arrested, and is currently incarcerated at the Darke County Jail.
This shooting is under investigation by the Greenville Police Department and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The Darke County Prosecutor’s Office will review charges against the suspect.
