Man dies weeks after being hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp.

A man died weeks after he was seriously injured by a vehicle that hit him in Harrison Twp. in early January.
James J. Ferrizzi, 35, died at Hospital of Dayton on Jan. 27, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Ferrizzi was riding a bicycle in the crosswalk at the intersection of Needmore Road and North Dixie Drive on Jan. 7 when a 2018 Cadillac ATS struck him, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Ferrizzi was unresponsive when deputies responded. Harrison Twp. medics transported him to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver was not injured in the crash.
In Other News
About the Author