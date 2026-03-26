Man facing homicide charges in crash that killed pregnant teen in Darke County

Singh’s bond was set at $1 million on Monday. His next court hearing is April 3.

On Feb. 16, Ashlee Holmes died after she was ejected from an SUV during a crash on Ohio 47 near the Ansonia-Hunchbarger Road intersection, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident started around 8:15 p.m., when a Darke County sheriff’s deputy saw an SUV going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone on Ohio 47 near Detling Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy turned on his cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens while attempting to catch up to the SUV, and the SUV reportedly accelerated away from the deputy.

The chase lasted for approximately five miles and reached 124 mph before the SUV crashed into another vehicle on a curve, according to the sheriff’s office.

The SUV went off the left side of the road and overturned, according to OSHP.

CareFlight transported Singh to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Medics took the driver of the second vehicle to Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana, with non-life-threatening injuries.