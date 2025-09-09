Man facing new charges, including attempted murder, in Dayton shooting

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A man who allegedly critically injured another man in a shooting in Dayton is facing additional charges, including attempted murder.

What are the new charges?

• A grand jury reindicted Joe Turner Phelps Jr., 64, on one count each of attempted murder, aggravated burglary, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• The reindictment is in addition to the original charges.

ExploreRELATED: Charges filed after man shot multiple times, critically injured in Dayton
Joe Phelps Jr. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

What are the original charges?

• Phelps was initially indicted on two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robberies.

What was he accused of?

• Phelps allegedly shot another man on June 28 in the 4000 block of Middlehurst Lane.

• Officers arrived to find a man shot multiple times, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

• Medics transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

• Dayton police Sgt. Andrew Zecchini said the 911 caller likely saved the victim’s life by getting him medical care in a timely manner.

• The victim identified Phelps as the person who shot him while stealing from his home, according to municipal court records.

• Police also found evidence of illicit drug sales in the home, Zecchini said.

What happens next?

• Phelps will be arraigned on the additional charges on Sept. 18.

In Other News
1
Man sentenced to more than 10 years in 15-year-old girl’s death in...
2
Pete Kossoudji, co-founder of North Dayton Garden Center, has died at...
3
Aber replaces Joseph as Montgomery County Board of Elections deputy...
4
Woman charged in domestic dispute shooting in Dayton
5
Beavercreek company Illumination Works lands Air Force award with $97M...

About the Author