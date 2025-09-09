Man facing new charges, including attempted murder, in Dayton shooting

• A grand jury reindicted Joe Turner Phelps Jr., 64, on one count each of attempted murder, aggravated burglary, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• The reindictment is in addition to the original charges.

What are the original charges?

• Phelps was initially indicted on two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robberies.

What was he accused of?

• Phelps allegedly shot another man on June 28 in the 4000 block of Middlehurst Lane.

• Officers arrived to find a man shot multiple times, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

• Medics transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

• Dayton police Sgt. Andrew Zecchini said the 911 caller likely saved the victim’s life by getting him medical care in a timely manner.

• The victim identified Phelps as the person who shot him while stealing from his home, according to municipal court records.

• Police also found evidence of illicit drug sales in the home, Zecchini said.

What happens next?

• Phelps will be arraigned on the additional charges on Sept. 18.