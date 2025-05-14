Man flown to hospital in critical condition in Darke County crash

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer was traveling north on Hillgrove Fort Recovery Road when a 2001 Kia Sportage going east on Peters Road failed to yield at the stop sign, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Kia hit the Dodge, causing the trailer to disconnect. The Dodge and the trailer went into a field and the hit a ditch before coming to a stop.

The 65-year-old Fort Recovery man driving the Dodge was treated and released at the scene.

A 46-year-old Hollansburg man was removed from the Kia by mechanical means, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies reportedly found suspected methamphetamine, PCP and fentanyl on him.

CareFlight flew him to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash. Union City Fire & Rescue, Southwest Mercer Fire Department and Saint Henry Rescue also assisted at the scene.