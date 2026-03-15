Man found dead inside Dayton home

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed it was called to the scene.

“I came by to stop by to see an old friend of mine and I came in and the door was wide open,” a 911 caller said in a 911 call obtained from the regional center said. “I came in and he was on the floor. I think he might be dead.”

The 911 operator asked the caller if she would feel comfortable trying CPR and the caller stated the man is beyond help.

The caller indicated there was blood and scratch marks on him. The caller said she was talking to the man an hour or two earlier in the evening, but the back door was open when she arrived.

She said she knocked on the front door earlier, then she went back to the back door.

She added she didn’t see anyone in the house and the lights were on.

The 911 caller said she did not see any weapons nearby.

No other information has been released.