Man found dead inside Dayton home

Three people were shot and one of those people has died in a shooting Tuesday night in the 700 block of Second Street in Hamilton. | NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

A man was found unresponsive in a Dayton home on March 13, 2026. FILE
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A man was found unresponsive inside a Dayton home after a friend stopped in to see him Friday night, according to a 911 call.

Crews responded to the report of an unresponsive man in the 400 block of East Siebenthaler Avenue around 7:30 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed it was called to the scene.

“I came by to stop by to see an old friend of mine and I came in and the door was wide open,” a 911 caller said in a 911 call obtained from the regional center said. “I came in and he was on the floor. I think he might be dead.”

The 911 operator asked the caller if she would feel comfortable trying CPR and the caller stated the man is beyond help.

The caller indicated there was blood and scratch marks on him. The caller said she was talking to the man an hour or two earlier in the evening, but the back door was open when she arrived.

She said she knocked on the front door earlier, then she went back to the back door.

She added she didn’t see anyone in the house and the lights were on.

The 911 caller said she did not see any weapons nearby.

No other information has been released.

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About the Author

Holly Souther is a reporter for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County as well as other counties. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.