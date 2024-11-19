Man found guilty of sexual abuse of 7-year-old girl in Harrison Twp.

A jury found a Lexington, Ohio, man guilty of all counts in the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old in Harrison Twp.
Seth David Barber, 27, was found guilty of two counts each of rape involving a child younger than 10 and sexual battery, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
On Sept. 20, 203, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of sexual assault.
A 7-year-old girl described sexual abuse during an interview at Care House on Valley Street in Dayton, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.
The abuse reportedly began in August 2023 and happened more than once.
Barber’s sentencing has not been set.
