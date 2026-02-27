Man found not guilty of murder in deadly shooting outside Dayton Family Dollar

He previously waived his right to a jury trial for two counts of having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents. The court found him guilty of both counts.

Pointer will be sentenced on March 18.

Around 9 p.m. on March 25, 2025, Dayton police responded to 623 Troy Street after a 911 caller reported her wife had been shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Jamie Guadagno, 26, was shot in the throat and upper chest, the prosecutor’s office said. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Investigators identified Pointer as a suspect using witness statements and surveillance video, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Pointer left the Family Dollar and got rid of a gun in a field a few blocks later, municipal court records stated.