Man found not guilty of murder in deadly shooting outside Dayton Family Dollar

The jury box at Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

The jury box at Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A jury found a man not guilty of murder in the death of a 26-year-old woman who was reportedly shot outside a Family Dollar in Dayton last year.

Following a trial, the jury found William Pointer, 47, not guilty of murder and felonious assault, but guilty of tampering with evidence, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He previously waived his right to a jury trial for two counts of having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents. The court found him guilty of both counts.

Pointer will be sentenced on March 18.

William Lamar Pointer. Photo courtesy the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

icon to expand image

ExploreRELATED: Man indicted in 26-year-old woman’s death in Dayton

Around 9 p.m. on March 25, 2025, Dayton police responded to 623 Troy Street after a 911 caller reported her wife had been shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Jamie Guadagno, 26, was shot in the throat and upper chest, the prosecutor’s office said. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Investigators identified Pointer as a suspect using witness statements and surveillance video, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Pointer left the Family Dollar and got rid of a gun in a field a few blocks later, municipal court records stated.

In Other News
1
Papa John’s to close 300 ‘underperforming’ North American locations
2
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools terminates contracted employee, citing...
3
Father pleads guilty after 2-year-old shot in Dayton
4
Tom’s Market in Yellow Springs to become cooperatively owned under new...
5
Man arrested, charged in Huber Heights domestic dispute that led to...

About the Author

Follow Kristen Spicker on facebook

Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.