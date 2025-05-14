Man found not guilty of murder in Trotwood Memorial Day shooting

The jury found him guilty of carrying a concealed weapon. A judge also convicted Smith of having weapons while under disability following a bench trial, or trial by judge.

He was sentenced to three years in prison. Smith received credit for 572 days served.

Around 3:20 p.m. on May 30, 2022, Trotwood police responded to the 600 block of North Sherry Drive for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived to find Bobby Daniels lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Trotwood police.

Daniels and Smith reportedly got into an argument prior to the shooting.

Smith’s defense, Attorney Jon Paul Rion, said Smith was acting in self-defense.

Multiple video cameras captured different portions of the incident.

Rion said the videos helped show Smith was acting with restraint and was attempting to de-escalate the situation.

Police identified Smith as a person of interest shortly after the shooting. Murder, felonious assault and weapons violations charges were filed against him in June 2022.

He was arrested in October 2023, more than a year after the deadly shooting.