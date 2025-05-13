Man gets jail, to pay restitution for hitting, killing woman waiting for bus in Dayton

He was also ordered to pay $5,533.81 in restitution, as well as $250 in fines and $120 in court costs.

Logsdon was charged connected to the Dec. 28, 2022 death of Jennifer L. Johnson, 44, of Dayton.

At about 8:45 a.m., Logsdon was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy northbound on Wayne Avenue in the left lane, according to a Dayton police crash report.

As he approached Clover Street, he attempted to change to the right lane, but apparently lost control, hit the right curb, drove up onto the sidewalk and hit Johnson before crashing into a metal utility pole, the report said.

Johnson was standing at the bus stop when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Logsdon was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.