Dayton man gets prison for shooting ex, stealing her SUV

Dawone Hodge, 32, of Dayton, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge E. Gerald Parker Jr. to a total of seven to nine years in prison for one count of aggravated robbery with a three-year firearm specification and one count of felonious assault.

He will receive credit for 242 days already spent in confinement, and after release will have up to five years of parole.

The shooting

According to court records, Hodge was at his ex-girlfriend’s residence on South Williams Street when he got angry with her.

“She said he produced a silver handgun and shot her in the leg and foot,” the affidavit said.

He then reportedly took her SUV and fled before police arrived. The SUV was later recovered.

Crews took the woman to the hospital, where she needed surgery to treat the gunshot wounds, court documents said.

The search

When the shooting occurred, Hodge was on parole for drug-related charges, for which he spent two years in Mansfield Correctional Institution. He was released in January 2023, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records.

Hodge was first charged in this case in August 2023 in Dayton Municipal Court. The charges led to the U.S. Marshals and parole authorities to ask the public for help finding Hodge in late October 2023. He was finally arrested in February this year.